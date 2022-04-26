PureVPN

Virtual private network provider PureVPN began rolling out its latest privacy feature Tuesday, quantum-resistant encryption keys. The company said it aims to future-proof encrypted user traffic generated and captured today against the threat of potential decryption by quantum computers within the next decade. The VPN's advance encryption keys were produced and deployed using the Quantum Origin platform, marking the first phase of PureVPN's larger quantum-proofing strategy.

The company, which currently touts a network of more than 3 million users and 6,500 servers, cited a study from Dimensional Research, asserting that 89% of 600 cybersecurity experts across the world predict that current encryption will be compromised by quantum computing power by 2026.

"Mathematical problems that would currently take a traditional supercomputer until the end of time, will be solved by a quantum computer in a matter of hours," PureVPN CEO Uzair Gadit said in a Tuesday release. "Quantum computers will outperform even the most powerful supercomputer that exists in this day and age, meaning all current encryption protocols will be broken in time."

PureVPN said the quantum-resistant encryption keys are the first step in a multiphase transitional plan toward its quantum-resistant algorithms, which the company said are currently going through an approval process by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

"Once the algorithms have been defined, that will be the next step in our quantum journey," the company said.

PureVPN said its quantum-resistant encryption keys will be initially rolled out along with split tunneling and obfuscation features on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android apps. The trio of features will first be deployed in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands.