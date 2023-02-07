Puppy Bowl 2023: How and When to Watch

Super Bowl Sunday will be one of the biggest events in television this year. On Feb. 12, the Chiefs face off against the Eagles and Rihanna hits the stage in a highly anticipated halftime performance. Hours before the big game, though, you may want to check out Puppy Bowl XIX to watch adorable, adoptable dogs hit the turf.

The Puppy Bowl goes down at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Feb. 12, with a pregame show that starts at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT. Now in its 19th year, the event will feature over 100 dogs, a kitty halftime show, a puppy cheer squad and guest appearances from Flipping Virgins' Egypt Sherrod, chef Alex Guarnaschelli and cast members of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. During the show, viewers will meet pets from all over the country and learn how to potentially adopt a furry, new family member.

The event will simulcast live across multiple streaming and cable platforms: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery Plus and HBO Max. Here's how to stream the cuddly sporting matchup if you don't have cable.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Like last year, Puppy Bowl will be available to stream on Discovery Plus. Viewers will get to see interviews with coaches and trainers, watch Pup Close and Personal stories and meet one doggie who gets pointers from an NFL player at the Seattle Seahawks' training camp. The service costs $5 a month for the basic version but comes with a free trial.

HBO Max will broadcast the Puppy Bowl live, which is a first for the streaming service. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for the ad-based version, but no free trials are available. Bear in mind that because this is a livestreaming event, commercials will be part of the program whether you have the ad-free or ad-supported version of HBO Max.

Love Animal Planet? Philo is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services that offers the network and the Discovery Channel in its lineup. You can watch the Puppy Bowl on the platform, which costs $25 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial.

If you're a cord-cutter who prefers a live TV streaming service, Sling gives you more bang for your buck. The platform carries TBS and the Discovery channel, and you can watch the Puppy Bowl on any of its plans: Sling Orange ($40), Sling Blue ($40) or Sling Orange & Blue ($55). New customers can pay $20 for their first month.