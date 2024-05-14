Prime Video TV Shows, Movies and Live Sports to Look Out for in 2024 and Beyond

During Amazon's first-ever Upfront presentation for Prime Video on Tuesday, the company announced a slate of exciting programming set to premiere in 2024 and 2025. The renewal of The Boys for season 5, a Legally Blonde prequel series and Nicolas Cage reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir in a live-action series are just a few of the noteworthy moments from the event.

"No other streaming service can reach the number of customers with premium entertainment that we can," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president and head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "And our audience is not just a number on a page. They're highly engaged viewers who are passionate about the deep and broad selection of programming we deliver including live sports, series and films."

Prime Video pulls in an average monthly ad-supported reach of 200 million global customers, making it the largest global premium ad-supported streaming platform in the US. With that in mind, it's clear that Amazon MGM Studios and the streamer have their sights set on an array of entertainment projects that'll appeal to its broad audience.

Here is a closer look at the biggest announcements in TV, movies and sports.

Read more: Streaming Prime Video With Ads Is Light Work

Arondir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 2. Prime Video

New and returning Prime Video TV shows

The Boys has been renewed for a fifth season. The news comes roughly a month before season 4 is set to premiere on Prime Video; the first three episodes will drop on June 13.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, season 3, will now debut in 2025. The production of the 11-episode season, which was initially announced last August, was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 2, debuts Aug. 29. The announcement came with the reveal of a new trailer for the upcoming second installment of Prime Video's global hit series.

Fleabag phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge will reimagine Tomb Raider as a live-action TV series. The project, which has been in development since January 2023, will follow the globe-trotting exploits of archeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Noir, a live-action Spider-Man series based on the Marvel comic, is in the works by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Nicolas Cage will reprise his role from the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The show will debut on the MGM Plus linear channel and then globally on Prime Video.

Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine. Originally announced in April, the program is set in the '90s and explores Elle Woods' early days in high school.

Cross is a fresh take on James Patterson's Alex Cross books. Aldis Hodge steps into the role previously played on the big screen by Morgan Freeman. Initially announced in 2020, Prime Video released a first-look trailer on Tuesday, hot on the heels of the program's early season 2 renewal.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season. The updated take on the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie blockbuster stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as a married spy couple struggling to make domestic life work.

An untitled assassin show starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham is still a go at Prime Video. The duo hit the stage to give insight into the new project. "This series is an action drama comedy with the international scope of Jack Ryan and the heart and humor of Thelma and Louise," Spencer said.

Newly announced movies

Road House is getting a sequel. Amazon MGM Studios unveiled that Jake Gyllenhaal will return for another Road House movie. He'll reprise the role of former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, a character inspired by the role Patrick Swayze played in the 1989 cult classic film.

You're Cordially Invited is a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell as a woman planning her sister's wedding and the father of a young bride-to-be, who discover their remote resort weddings have been double booked.

Prime Video sports highlights:

NASCAR Cup Series races will debut on May 25, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a broadcaster.

Thursday Night Football kicks off Sept. 12, and this season includes an NFL Black Friday game.

Four new documentaries covering Dale Earnhardt Sr., Madden video games, Game 7s and criminal superfan ChiefsAholic.

Prime Video also announced the renewal of the Emmy-nominated docu-follow series Coach Prime for a third season.

Federer: Twelve Final Days, a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of Roger Federer's professional tennis career, will premiere on June 20.

Prime Video game shows are coming:

Patton Oswalt hosts The 1% Club game show for Prime Video. Adam Rose for Amazon MGM Studios

Prime Video's first original game show, The 1% Club, will premiere June 4 with Patton Oswalt as the host. The quiz show uses scientific surveys to gauge audience knowledge and will also air on FOX.

Travis Kelce will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Pop Culture Jeopardy will be exclusive to the streaming service and have categories such as The Avengers, MMA and Alternative Rock.

Viewers can also look out for Mr. Beast's Beast Games, the interactive Buy It Now entrepreneurial show and Wish List Games.

Check out our other Prime Video coverage, including the best TV shows to stream, and news about interactive ads on the platform.