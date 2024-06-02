Prime Video: The 32 Absolute Best TV Shows to Watch

Reached the end of a binge and ready for something new? Prime Video may offer your next small-screen fixation.

The streamer is the place to visit for can't-miss originals like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. With new shows premiering frequently, such as the postapocalyptic drama Fallout, you can choose a fresh release or start a series you've had on the back burner.

Prime Video is now ad-supported and charges an extra fee to remove commercials. Read on for this month's new releases and a collection of the best shows on the streamer.

What's new on Prime Video in June

What's new on Prime Video in June

Note: These descriptions are taken from Prime Video press releases and lightly edited for style.

June 13



The Boys, season 4 premiere (2019- ): Superhero. The series is a take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

June 27



My Lady Jane, season 1 premiere (2024- ): Romantic drama. It's a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII's son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford.

Best Amazon Prime Video original TV shows

This list focuses on shows that have premiered a new season since 2020 and have a score of at least 70 on Metacritic.

Superhero



Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Gen V (2023- ) Gen V is a spin-off of Prime Video's hit violent and satirical series The Boys. Despite efforts to keep her head down, freshman Marie Moreau gets swept up in a mystery at Godolkin University, a prestigious but shadowy school for superheroes. The new series' strong characters and fresh story establish it as something pretty super in its own right. Another reason to watch? Season 4 of The Boys will pick up after the events of the first Gen V season.

Amazon Studios Invincible (2021- ) For those who aren't a fan of cartoons, Invincible could be your converter, up there with other adult cartoons like BoJack Horseman and Rick and Morty. Based on a comic book from Robert Kirkman, the creator of the Walking Dead, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson and his training to become a superhero just like his father, who happens to be the most powerful superhero on the planet. Episodes run long at nearly 50 minutes, connected into one big, blood-spattered story. A subversive series with a huge cast featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons, Invincible will engross you in its smart animated world.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios The Boys (2019- ) The Boys stormed Amazon with its ultra-violent tale of antihero vigilantes seeking revenge against the world's most beloved superheroes. But these heroes aren't what they seem: Their corporate overlords cover up their shady personal lives, including sexual harassment and the odd assassination. With social commentary, black comedy and pops of gore, The Boys takes a thrilling and unapologetic step away from the family-friendly genre.

Fantasy



Prime Video I'm a Virgo (2023- ) Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) created this surreal series about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall Black man who leaves home for the first time at 19. The gentle giant from Oakland, California, experiences friendship, love and more milestones in this coming-of-age story, which brings humor, social commentary and undeniable originality to the small screen.

Amazon Studios The Legend of Vox Machina (2022- ) Buckle up for a new animated series that centers on a group of boisterous, belching misfits called Vox Machina. Based on Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role (you don't have to be familiar with that to enjoy this show), The Legend of Vox Machina sees its protagonists go from being broke bar-hoppers to accepting a mission to stop evil brewing in Exandria. We're further introduced to the characters in a musical number that occurs about halfway through the first episode. That's right, I said musical number. But you'll be down for every element this show throws at you. Why would anyone choose these misfits to fight for the kingdom? "Well... they do have a bear," one royal decision-maker concedes.

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022- ) Haven't watched Prime Video's buzzy, wildly expensive fantasy series yet? The Rings of Power brings incredible visuals, a sprawling cast and sense of adventure to the streaming service. It's set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, and in part follows a young version of the character Galadriel, who's played by Morfydd Clark.

Sci-fi



Prime Video Fallout (2024- ) Prime Video's video game adaptation is an entertaining postapocalyptic adventure you shouldn't leave sitting in a vault. The series follows three different characters occupying the same wasteland. One is Lucy (Ella Purnell), who wanders in search of her kidnapped father and feels the need to invoke the Golden Rule to a cruel post-human Ghoul (Walton Goggins). Meanwhile, an eager Maximus (Aaron Moten) gets his big break as a squire in the Brotherhood of Steel. It's an unpredictable series with humor and gore. Don't let long episode runtimes deter you from exploring Fallout.

Prime Video The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (2024- ) A wacky, stellar adult animated comedy about exceptional alien surgeons, the Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows best friends Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak (voiced by Stephanie Hsu and Keke Palmer) as they perform daily duties like treating a patient using an anxiety-eating parasite (that's just episode 1). The series' out-of-this-world voice cast also features Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and all five Culkin brothers.

Anjali Pinto/Prime Video Paper Girls (2022) The first episode of Paper Girls, a sci-fi TV series based on popular comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, brings together four kids riding bikes on their paper delivery routes in 1988. While that may sound like a sci-fier you've binged already, (yep, Netflix's hit Stranger Things), Prime Video's show stands on its own. Follow along as the girls travel through time, navigate powerful adversaries and learn more about themselves. Another reason to watch? Comedian Ali Wong is also part of the cast.

Amazon Studios The Expanse (2015-2022) Amazon rescued The Expanse from the realm of canceled TV, bringing us up to six seasons. Thank goodness it did, because The Expanse is smart sci-fi with realistic characters, high production values and a dash of detective noir. Set in a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System, a conspiracy threatens to start a cold war between the largest powers. A band of antiheroes find themselves at the center. Look forward to more space western themes in the consistently excellent later seasons.

Romance



David Lee/Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024- ) Prime Video's Mr. & Ms. Smith casts Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a story about strangers turned married spies. The eight-episode series reimagines the 2005 action film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, following the unconventional spy couple as they encounter risky missions and, inevitably, a change in their feelings for each other.

Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022- ) If a coming-of-age tale with a peak summer setting, teenage love triangle and soundtrack stocked with Taylor Swift songs sounds appealing to you, keep reading. The show centers on Belly (breakout actor Lola Tung), who makes a much-anticipated annual commute to a beach house with her mom and brother. But she looks a bit different than she did the last time she set foot on Cousin's Beach and spent time with her mom's best friend's sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. Young-adult author Jenny Han wrote the book on which the TV series is based and serves as one of the showrunners.

Kevin Estrada/Amazon Studios With Love (2021-2023) Looking for love? With Love might be the perfect feel-good rom-com. The charming premise sees the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, navigate major holidays across the year, from Halloween to Christmas -- major holidays that put pressure on singletons in search of romantic relationships. Follow the Diaz's on their journey, along with their delightful and sometimes delightfully awkward extended family. An earnest, enjoyable breeze.

Amazon Studios The Pursuit of Love (2021) You're either going to fall madly in love with or arch an unimpressed eyebrow at this romance based on the 1945 Nancy Mitford novel of the same name. The Pursuit of Love follows two cousins who represent different ways of life. Lily James is Linda Radlett, whose exuberant romantic adventures see her travel from London to Paris. Emily Beecham, meanwhile, is Fanny Logan, navigating the confinements of married life. If you're in the mood, this three-episode miniseries will sweep you up into a story of happiness and sadness, laughter and pain.

Drama



Prime Video Expats (2024- ) A new miniseries starring Nicole Kidman may be enough to guide your finger to the Play button, but you may also want to know that Expats comes from Lulu Wang, the director of the critically acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama The Farewell. In the six-episode show, Kidman portrays an American woman who's living in Hong Kong and is one of three characters linked by a sudden family tragedy.

David Hindley/Prime Video Riches (2022) A soapy drama about a family after the death of their wealthy patriarch sits tantalizingly on Prime Video. In Riches, the will reading goes in an unexpected direction, leading Stephen Richard's two sets of children to vie for control of his business. You'll glide through the stylish first season, which includes Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Sarah Niles.

Diego Lopez Calvin/Amazon Studios The English (2022) Gripping Western drama series The English stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer as an unlikely duo traveling across a treacherous landscape. The first episode of the miniseries presents some terrible characters and reveals a bit of what motivates both protagonists -- Blunt's aristocratic Englishwoman and Spencer's Pawnee ex-cavalry scout -- to continue in the face of danger. Gorgeous visuals and superb acting make The English worth a binge.

Alan Peebles A Very British Scandal (2022) Unfurling over three hour-long episodes, A Very British Scandal dramatizes the highly publicized, real-life divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the 1960s. Claire Foy, of Netflix's The Crown, and WandaVision's Paul Bettany star.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios As We See It (2022) A newer entry to Prime Video, As We See It earns a spot among its best shows. Starring three actors who identify as autistic, this sincere series follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate jobs, making friends and finding love. Neurotypical actors usually play autistic characters on screen, so the casting sets this one apart. It's also heartfelt, funny and poignant, with well-rounded characters you'll want to root for. I could let the show's glowing Metacritic score speak for itself -- but whatever convinces you, this needs to be your next watch.

Atsushi Nishijima/Amazon Studios The Underground Railroad (2021) Sublime filmmaker Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) takes on adapting Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad into a powerful 10-episode series. Set in the southern US during the 1800s, the fictional story follows Blacks attempting to escape from slavery via a network of hidden tracks and tunnels. Tapping magical realism and a superb cast including Thuso Mbedu and William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad is an emotional and chilling triumph.

Comedy



Prime Video The Outlaws (2021- ) Seven strangers are assigned to the same community payback sentence in this appealing comedy thriller set in Bristol, England. The six-episode show is fun, dark and touching, offering an engaging look at its rule-breakers' backgrounds and the relationships that form between them. The plot thickens when some members of the group come across a bag of cash. If you need another draw, the show is co-created by Stephen Merchant, who co-created the UK version of The Office.

Amazon Studios Undone (2019- ) This unique series uses the Rotoscoping animation technique to tell the story of a young woman who, after suffering a near-fatal car accident, discovers she can manipulate time. Intriguing, right? It gets better: Bob Odenkirk plays Alma's dead father, who enlists her help in investigating his murder. Bending both time and space, Undone is surreal and beautifully existential for those looking for deep material.

Jackie Brown/Amazon Studios The Kids in the Hall (2022) Prime Video has resurrected The Kids in the Hall, the Emmy-nominated Canadian sketch comedy show that originally ran from 1988 to 1995. (By "resurrects," I mean the show literally exhumes members of the comedy troupe from a grave they were buried in at the end of the original show. That's just the beginning of the fun.) Follow the comedians as they freak out over mislabeled desserts, fight over imaginary love interests and write Earth's last fax. But be warned: Some of these sketches are highly NSFW.

Nicola Goode/Amazon Studios A League of Their Own (2022) Prime Video's TV series A League of Their Own is inspired by the 1992 film of the same name and introduces new characters portrayed by Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden and others. In the comedy-drama's first episode, women try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the '40s. The show explores themes of race and sexuality, and offers a satisfying period setting and compelling characters.

Amazon Studios The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023) A '50s housewife who becomes a standup comic? This brilliant series from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is filled with sparkling performances from Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, with dialogue to match. Set in a vibrant and changing New York, our delightful heroine moonlights as a comedian, while doing her duties as an upper class Jewish American housewife. With impressive visuals, warmth and zingers, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the full package.

fCrime

Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios Reacher (2022- ) Adapted from Lee Child's best selling Jack Reacher book series, Reacher's eight-episode first season packs a muscular punch. Reacher, a brawny former US Army military policeman played by Alan Ritchson, arrives in a small town and is promptly arrested for a murder he didn't commit. Armed with killer strength and some solid detective skills, the protagonist eventually fends off an array of enemies while uncovering a criminal conspiracy. A treat for crime thriller fans and lovers of Child's novels.

Amazon Studios Bosch (2014-2021) This seven-season police procedural, inspired by Michael Connelly novels, gets everything right for old-fashioned detective drama. We follow Los Angeles police detective Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, who's haunted by the death of his mother. While catching serial killers and keeping his family safe, he investigates her murder. Functional and no-nonsense, Bosch provides steady mystery with an equally steady lead.

Documentary



Amazon Prime Video LuLaRich (2021) In LulaRich, the directors of Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary explore the dark side of multilevel marketing company LuLaRoe. The four-part documentary series interviews founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham and paints a not-so-rosy picture of the women's clothing giant, which is known for its loudly colored and patterned leggings and tops. In the doc, women who joined the company (investing a chunk of money in the process) dealt with stinky merchandise, a toxic culture and challenges reaching financial goals. Settle in for a fascinating and well-made docuseries that spotlights the stories of former LuLaRoe retailers.

Thriller



Prime Video The Devil's Hour (2022- ) The Devil's Hour sets up an intriguing mystery: Why is a woman, Lucy, waking up at 3:33 a.m. each night, and why does her 8-year-old son, Isaac, seem oddly emotionless? Starring Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) as Lucy, Nikesh Patel (Starstruck) as a kind detective and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) as a suspicious character, the Devil's Hour is a twisty series that eventually delivers satisfying answers. A bonus? Two more seasons are on the way.

Niko Tavernise/Prime Video Dead Ringers (2023) Oscar winner Rachel Weisz plays not one, but two main characters in Dead Ringers, Prime Video's version of David Cronenberg's 1988 psychological thriller. The darkly comedic series follows identical twin doctors pursuing their goal of opening a birthing and research center. Spend some time with these unconventional sisters, you'll want to see the whole thing through.

York Tillyer/Amazon Studios Chloe (2022) Led by a stellar Erin Doherty, this British thriller will swallow your attention. It centers on Becky, a temp with an unusual pastime: assuming different identities to sneak into fancy art galleries and yoga classes. When a woman she follows obsessively on Instagram suddenly dies, she attempts to uncover more details, once again posing as someone else. Tear away from your timeline and check out this six-episode limited series.

Amazon Studios Homecoming (2018-2020) While season 2 of Homecoming didn't quite find its feet, season 1 hit the ground running. Julia Roberts stars in this psychological thriller about an army rehabilitation facility run by questionable owners. Using an effective, mystery-building narrative that covers two timelines, Homecoming is high on tension and paranoia as it reveals what the facility's true purpose is. Fun fact: The series uses the actual scores of movies from Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick and more.























