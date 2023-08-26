Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Man United vs. Nottingham Forest From Anywhere

Gameweek 3 of the new English Premier League season sees Man United looking to claim a much-needed home win over Nottingham Forest after making a shaky start to the new campaign.

United were unconvincing in their win over Wolves in their opening game before losing 2-0 to Spurs last weekend, with Erik ten Hag's men looking some way short of being title contenders on the evidence so far.

Forest boss Steve Cooper, meanwhile, will likely be satisfied with his side's showing in their two games. After a battling defeat away at last year's runners-up Arsenal, they claimed a big 2-1 win over Sheffield United last time out, with Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi claiming his second goal in as many games.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can get back on track after last weekend's defeat to Spurs. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Man United vs. Nottingham Forest: When and where?



Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m PT, 12 a.m. AEST).

How to watch the Man United vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Man United vs. Nottingham Forest game in the US

Saturday's Man United-Nottingham Forest match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Man United vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Man United vs. Nottingham Forest game in Canada

If you want to stream Man United vs. Nottingham Forest live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Man United vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

