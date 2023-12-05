Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Luton vs. Arsenal From Anywhere

Two sides at opposite ends of the table face off on Tuesday as Premier League newcomers Luton host current EPL leaders Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side extended their lead at the top of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

After a run of encouraging results, Luton slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Brentford over the weekend, a result which ensured they remain just one spot off of the relegation zone.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Martin Ødegaard's 12th minute goal proved to be decisive as Arsenal claimed 2-1 win against Wolves at the weekend. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Luton Town vs. Arsenal: When and where?



Luton Town host Arsenal at the Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. GMT local time. That's 3:15 p.m. ET or 12:15 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7:15 a.m. AEDT early on Wednesday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Luton vs. Arsenal game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Luton vs. Arsenal game in the US

Sunday's Luton-Arsenal match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 a month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Luton Town vs. Arsenal game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). Luton vs. Arsenal is part of a full programme of Premier League games being shown exclusively live on Amazon Prime this week.

James Martin/CNET Amazon Prime Video Carries Premier League soccer in the UK An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months of more is that you can stream Premier League games this week without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon.co

Livestream the Luton vs. Arsenal game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 a month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Luton Town vs. Arsenal game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

