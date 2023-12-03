Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Liverpool vs. Fulham From Anywhere

Liverpool will be aiming to keep up the pressure on Arsenal and Man City at the top of the English Premier League table as they take on Fulham at home on Sunday.

The Merseysiders thrashed LASK Linz 4-0 on Thursday to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League, in a match that saw Cody Gakpo score a brace.

They now take on a Fulham side that come into this match off the back of a controversial 3-2 win over Wolves on Monday night, a result that lifted Marco Silva's Cottagers up to 14th in the table.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Sunday's match could see Mohammed Salah clinch a major Liverpool milestone, with the Egyptian forward just one goal short of 200 for the Reds. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Fulham: When and where?



Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. GMT local time. That's 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1 a.m. AEDT early on Monday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Fulham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in the US

Sunday's Liverpool-Fulham match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, meaning that if you're in the region while traveling, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game as you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Fulham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

