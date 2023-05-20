Preakness Stakes 2023: How to Watch Live or Stream Today's Race From Anywhere

Kentucky Derby winner Mage could take a step closer to legendary status on Saturday, as the Gustavo Delgado trained horse lines up in the Preakness Stakes.

A fortnight on from triumphing at Churchill Downs, the chestnut colt is a confirmed runner at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, keeping alive hopes of his historic pursuit of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Those hopes have increased with the news that First Mission, widely thought to be his biggest challenger, was ruled out of action on Friday thanks to a left hind ankle injury, with the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure now set to be the main position in the seven-horse field.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes takes place today and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch live, no matter where you are in the world.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

When does the Preakness Stakes start?



The Preakness Stakes takes place today, May 20. TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock before moving to NBC from 4:30 p.m. ET.

Post time is set for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET (3:50 p.m. PT) -- that's a 11:50 p.m. BST start on Saturday night in the UK and 8:50 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning for those watching live in Australia.

How can I watch the Preakness Stakes on TV in the US?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Peacock Premium offers access to the Preakness Stakes. The $5-a-month tier gives you access to the Preakness Stakes, English Premier League soccer, the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, select WWE events, Indy Car races and some PGA golf tournaments.

How to watch the Preakness Stakes 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the Preakness Stakes locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Preakness Stakes 2023 in the UK



Horse racing fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from Maryland via Sky and its At The Races channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Preakness Stakes via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month.

Can I livestream the Preakness Stakes in Canada?

While TSN has been the long-term broadcaster of the Preakness Stakes across the border, this year's event isn't currently on the network's schedule.

Livestream the Preakness Stakes in Australia

Racing fans Down Under can watch this year's event on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Racing fans Down Under can watch this year's event on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports. A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

