Power Book II: Ghost: Starz Drops Trailer for Final Season

Power Book II: Ghost will wrap up Tariq St. Patrick's story arc, Starz announced on Thursday. The company released a new teaser trailer that shows Tariq appearing to be cornered and in over his head -- again -- with other characters caught up in the mix. Season 4 is set to debut on June 7, and will be the final installment in the crime drama.

Longtime Power fans may recall how Tariq's father, James St. Patrick -- aka Ghost -- made arrangements in his will for his son to only receive his inheritance on the condition that he completes a four-year degree. That stipulation set up the story premise for the Power Book II spinoff, starting Tariq on a path of attending Stansfield University while juggling duties as a budding drug dealer. By the end of season 3, chaos broke out. Saxe was dead, Tommy took out Tasha, and Tariq kicked off an all-out war with former allies Effie and Monet Tejada's family.

This sequel series received an early season 4 renewal in 2023 ahead of its season 3 premiere, and this final batch of episodes is set to air in two parts. Part one will debut on Friday, June 7 in celebration of the original Power series' 10th anniversary, and part two will premiere on Sept. 6.

Season 4 will see Michael Ealy join the cast as Detective Don Carter, as well as returning cast members Michael Rainey (Tariq), Gianni Paolo as Brayden, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Method Man (Davis MacLean), Woody McClain as Cane Tejada and Alix Lapri as Effie.