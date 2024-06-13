'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Power Book II: Ghost is ending its four-season run this year after becoming the first spinoff in the Power franchise since the original series ended in 2020.

The Starz crime drama features Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, son of James St. Patrick -- aka Ghost -- a drug lord and businessman. Tariq kills his father in the first series, only to morph into a version of his father that also lives a duality: Ivy League college student and narcotics dealer. For three seasons, viewers have watched him try to earn his inheritance by completing school, only to plunge himself into a life of crime. He's essentially Ghost 2.0.

Season 4 will be broken into two parts, with the premiere's arrival on the 10th anniversary of Power. The show picks up with Tariq and Brayden (played by Gianni Paolo) scrambling after kicking off a war or two against Noma, the Tejadas and Effie. Betrayed and out of options, the two have to come up with a plan.

To make things more complicated, Detective Don Carter (played by Michael Ealy) arrives on the scene looking to take down Tariq and anyone who's backing him. That goes for federal agent Angel Young, who's related to Paz and Angela Valdes. Will Tariq and his loved ones make it out unscathed?

Check out our interview with star Michael Rainey Jr. about this season, and make sure to keep up with all the action, drama and shaky alliances by following our guide to watching Power Book II: Ghost season 4 from anywhere.

Release time for 'Power Book II: Ghost'

If you have the Starz app, you can stream each episode of season 4 Fridays at midnight ET. Viewers who prefer to watch on the Starz cable channel can catch the debut on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the US and 9 p.m. ET in Canada. The release schedule for part one is listed below. Part two of Power Book II: Ghost's final season will arrive on Sept. 6.

June 14: Episode 2 - To Thine Ownself

June 21: Episode 3 - Birthright

June 28: Episode 4 - The Reckoning

July 5: Episode 5 - Ego Death

Watch 'Power Book II: Ghost' in the US

Sarah Tew/CNET Starz Carries 'Power Book II: Ghost' The entire Power franchise, including Power Book II: Ghost, is available to stream via the Starz app. Typically, the streaming service costs $10 per month, but right now, the platform is offering a deal for $3 per month for three months. You can watch part one through the summer. $3 per month for 3 months See at Starz

Watch in Canada

Crave/Screenshot by CNET Crave Carries Starz in Canada Canadian viewers can get Starz as a CA$6 monthly add-on through Crave to watch the new season of Power Book II: Ghost. Crave subscriptions start at CA$10 per month, and provide access to TV shows and movies from multiple studios, including Crave originals, HBO's House of the Dragon, Sesame Street, The Rookie and Yellowjackets. See at Crave

How to watch 'Power Book II: Ghost' with a VPN

Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream Starz while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Power Book II: Ghost will be streaming on Starz. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now, you're ready to open Starz to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.