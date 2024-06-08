Portugal vs. Croatia Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Two European heavyweights continue their preparations for Euro 2024 on Saturday, as Portugal take on Croatia at the Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor in Algés.

Roberto Martinez will be hoping his Portugal side can continue their excellent run of form which has seen them clock up 12 wins and one draw from their last 13 matches, the most recent a 4-2 victory over Finland.

Croatia, meanwhile, come into this friendly off the back of a 3-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday, with this game being Zlatko Dalic's side's last warmup match before heading to Germany.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal this evening as he prepares for what could be the final major tournament of his incredible career. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Portugal vs. Croatia: When and where?



Portugal take on Croatia at the Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor in Algés on Saturday, June 8. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. WEST local time in Portugal which also makes it 5:45 p.m. BST in the UK. It's a 12:45 p.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada. In Australia the game gets underway at 2:45 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, June 9.

How to watch the Portugal vs. Croatia game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch it. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Portugal vs. Croatia game in the US

Saturday's game is on Fox Sports 2. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 2, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Soccer Plus, which is broadcasting this match live in the US. See at Sling

Livestream the Portugal vs. Croatia match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with the recently renamed Premier Sports, with the service having recently reverted back to its old name after a brief spell of being under the ViaPlay banner. Kickoff for this match is set for 5:45 p.m. BST on Saturday.

Premier Sports Watch international football in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to the Premier Sports Pack to watch its football coverage, which is priced at £10 per month for Sky customers and £13 for viewers on Virgin TV. You can also get Premier Sports on its own through Amazon Prime Video for an extra £14.99 a month. See at Premiersports

Livestream the Portugal vs. Croatia game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the Portugal vs. Croatia match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Quick tips for streaming international soccer using a VPN

