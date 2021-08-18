Pokemon Unite coming to mobile on Sept. 22

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Unite is coming to iOS and Android devices on Sept. 22. The cooperative team-based battling game launched on the Nintendo Switch in July.

Pokemon fans can preregister for the mobile game starting Wednesday on Apple's App Store and the Google Play store. Pokemon is promising "special rewards," if enough people preregister for the mobile version of the game.

#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!



Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

The mobile launch date was revealed on Wednesday during a Pokemon Presents livestream.

During the livestream, Pokemon also delved into more details about upcoming Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The games are remakes of 2007 Nintendo DS games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. They hit the Switch on Nov. 19.