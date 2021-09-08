Where to preorder Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Double Pack, bonuses and more

A new pair of Pokemon games are launching on Nintendo Switch this fall, although they're not really "new" at all: They're remakes of 2007's Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS. Now repackaged as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Gen 4 remakes will be released on Nov. 19, and preorders are available now.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorders aren't particularly complicated, but there are a few things to know before you lock in your purchase. In addition to the Legendary Pokemon that grace each game's cover, there's a handful of version-specific wild Pokemon, such as Cranidos and Stunky for Brilliant Diamond, and Shieldon and Glameow for Shining Pearl. You can always trade with another player to obtain these Pokemon, but it's part of why some people opt to preorder the Double Pack, which bundles both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for $120. Though there's no discount for preordering the Double Pack, there are some nice bonuses that sweeten the deal.

Whether you'll be returning to the Sinnoh region or embarking on an adventure there for the first time, here's where you can preorder Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to have your copy on release day.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorder bonuses

Anyone who buys a physical or digital copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl or the Double Pack before Feb. 21, 2022, will receive a free Manaphy Egg via the in-game Mystery Gift feature. Leave Manaphy with a Ditto at the Pokemon Nursery afterward, and you'll get an Egg for Phione, another rare Pokemon. Any physical or digital Double Pack purchase will also include 200 free Poke Balls.

Download Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl from the Nintendo eShop specifically, and you'll also receive 12 Quick Balls, which increase your chance of catching a wild Pokemon right away. Those who purchase the Double Pack through the eShop will receive 24 Quick Balls. These eShop-exclusive bonuses are also available until Feb. 21, 2022, so they're not preorder-specific.

Retailer-specific Double Pack preorder bonuses are available, though these are starting to sell out quickly. Pokemon Center was offering plush keychains for all three Sinnoh starter Pokemon, while was offering a free pin set -- it's unclear whether either of these stores will restock the Double Pack. However, you can still take advantage of a retailer-exclusive preorder bonus at , which is including a white Pokemon-themed journal. Other stores may reveal their own exclusive bonuses closer to launch.

Amazon You can preorder Pokemon Brilliant Diamond for $60 at major retailers and the Nintendo eShop. As well as the base game, you'll receive the free Manaphy Egg and any applicable bonuses.

Amazon Likewise, you can also preorder Pokemon Shining Pearl for $60 at major retailers and the Nintendo eShop. It'll come with the Manaphy Egg along with any applicable bonuses.