Planning to See Dune 2? Here's Where to Stream Part 1

The second installment of the sci-fi epic Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is set to hit theaters on March 1. Adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, the film series is a sweeping production that takes place in a complex world rife with political conflict, conspiracies, mysticism and families trying to survive on a harsh planet.

2021's Dune introduced Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a young man with extraordinary abilities. He resides with his parents, Leto and Lady Jessica, on planet Arrakis, a rough desert environment where sandworms and leery locals called the Fremen dwell. Conflict erupts over a precious substance called "spice" that puts House Atreides at odds with its enemies, House Harkonnen, and it can potentially shape the future of the story's entire Known Universe.

A compelling tale told with stunning visuals and an all-star cast, the film earned six Oscars. Before heading to the theater to see part 2, you can relive the feel and magic in Villeneuve's first Dune film. See below where you can stream it and learn how a VPN can come in handy while viewing.

Watch Dune, part 1 on two platforms

You have two main options to stream Dune on-demand. As a Warner Bros. production, the movie is available on Max, where you can also stream the 1984 adaptation of the film by director David Lynch.

Additionally, Netflix has Dune, part 1 available to stream until Feb. 29, one day before the next film in the series lands in theaters.

Netflix offers three subscription plans: Standard with Ads ($7 per month); Standard ($15.50 a month) and Premium ($23 per month). If want to share your account with someone outside your household, you can opt to pay $8 a month to add an extra member.

How to watch Dune, part 1 from anywhere on VPN

Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream Dune while away from home. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the film from anywhere. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to legally stream content as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Dune will be streaming on a service like Max. Before opening the streaming app, be sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the movie on multiple devices, you may need to configure each to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account.

If you run into streaming issues, first ensure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device, and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.