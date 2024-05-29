Philo's Subscription Price Will Increase, but Include AMC Plus

Live TV streaming service Philo is making some changes to its platform, including bundling AMC Plus in its new Core package. The monthly price will increase from $25 to $28 for new and returning customers, the company announced Wednesday. Current subscribers will not be affected by the price hike unless they choose to switch to the bundled plan.

Philo will roll out the Core package -- which includes AMC Plus with ads -- on June 12. The addition of AMC grants viewers access to shows like The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Mad Men and Dark Winds, along with content from Shudder and Sundance Now. New customers who don't want AMC Plus should sign up for Philo before then and lock in the monthly $25 price.

Legacy subscribers can opt to upgrade to the $28-per-month package when it's available in June. That includes those who are currently paying $25, $20 or $16 for older Philo plans that have been offered over the years since the platform first launched in 2017.

In addition to the new live TV package, the brand is offering access to its free, ad-supported TV streaming platform via this this webpage if you don't have a paid Philo subscription. The free option has more than 70 live channels and gives you the ability to record content. Though no credit card details are required, you do have to sign up for an account.

