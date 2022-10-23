Phillies vs. Padres Livestream: How to Watch Game 5 of the NLCS Today

The teams that make it to the 2022 World Series could both be decided today. In the National League Championship Series the Philadelphia Phillies are up 3-1 after beating the San Diego Padres in a 10-6 slugfest Saturday. Facing elimination today, the Padres will send ace Yu Darvish to the mound against Phillies ace Zach Wheeler. If the Phillies prevail they'll advance to the World Series, while a Padres victory sends the NLCS back to San Diego. Game 5 starts Sunday at 2:47 p.m. ET (11:47 p.m. PT) on FS1.

Here's how you can watch the rest of baseball's postseason, including the World Series, on live TV streaming services.

What's the schedule for the Padres-Phillies series?

The Padres beat the Mets in their Wild Card series and then knocked off the heavily favored Dodgers to reach the league championship series. The Phillies eliminated the Cardinals before taking out the world champion Braves to get here.

Here's the schedule for the Phillies-Padres series (all times ET):

Game 1: Phillies won 2-0

Phillies won 2-0 Game 2: Padres won 8-5

Padres won 8-5 Game 3: Phillies won 4-2

Phillies won 4-2 Game 4: Phillies won 10-6

Phillies won 10-6 Game 5: Padres at Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. ET on FS1

Padres at Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. ET on FS1 Game 6: Phillies at Padres on Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1 (if necessary)

Phillies at Padres on Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1 (if necessary) Game 7: Phillies at Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

The winner of the NLCS will meet the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and the Astros in the 2022 World Series, scheduled to start Friday, Oct. 28.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

The NLCS will be on Fox and FS1, and the ALCS will be on TBS. The World Series will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the games on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLCS and World Series, but it does not offer TBS for the ALCS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.