Phillies vs. Padres Livestream: How to Watch Game 2 of the NLCS Today

The Philadelphia Phillies took game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres behind seven innings of one-hit ball by Zack Wheeler and home runs from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. The Padres will try to get their bats going in game 2 today to even the series before it shifts to Philadelphia. The Padres will send lefty Blake Snell to the hill opposite Aaron Nola for the Phillies. Game 2 starts today at 1:35 p.m. PT (4:35 p.m. ET) on Fox.

Here's how you can watch baseball's postseason, from the Division Series through the World Series, on live TV streaming services.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Padres beat the Mets in their Wild Card series and then knocked off the heavily favored Dodgers to reach the league championship series. The Phillies eliminated the Cardinals before taking out the world champion Braves to get here.

Here's the schedule for the Phillies-Padres series (all times ET):

Game 1: Phillies won 2-0

Game 2: Phillies at Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox

Game 3: Padres at Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4: Padres at Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on Fox

Game 5: Padres at Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 6: Phillies at Padres on Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7: Phillies at Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. on Fox (if necessary)

Click here for the full postseason schedule.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

The NLCS will be on Fox and FS1, and the ALCS will be on TBS. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the games on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLCS and World Series, but it does not offer TBS for the ALCS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.