Phillies vs. Padres Livestream: How to Watch Game 1 of the NLCS Today

Two Wild Card teams, Philadelphia and San Diego, begin the National League Championship Series on Tuesday.

Matt Elliott
3 min read

Neither the San Diego Padres nor the Philadelphia Phillies managed to win 90 games during the regular season and were the last two teams in the National League to qualify for postseason play. Yet both got hot at the right time and find themselves in the National League Championship Series and only four wins away from playing in the World Series. The NLCS opens in San Diego for the first two games before moving to Philadelphia for the next three. Game 1 starts today at 5:03 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) on FS1.

Here's how you can watch baseball's postseason, from the Division Series through the World Series, on live TV streaming services.

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres runs the bases

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday on FS1.

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Padres-Dodgers series?

The Padres beat the Mets in their Wild Card series and then knocked off the heavily favored Dodgers to reach the league championship series. The Phillies eliminated the Cardinals before taking out the world champion Braves to get here.

Here's the schedule for the Phillies-Padres series (all times ET):

  • Game 1: Phillies at Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1
  • Game 2: Phillies at Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox/FS1
  • Game 3: Padres at Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1
  • Game 4: Padres at Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on Fox
  • Game 5: Padres at Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Phillies at Padres on Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Phillies at Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. on Fox/FS1 (if necessary)

Click here for the full postseason schedule.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

The NLCS will be on Fox and FS1, and the ALCS will be on TBS. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area. 

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the games on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV

Carries every channel for every playoff game

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries every channel for every playoff game

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries every channel for every playoff game

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

Sling TV

Carries TBS and FS1, plus Fox in limited areas

Sling's $50-a-month Orange and Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and TBS but carries Fox in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

FuboTV

Lacks TBS for the ALCS

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLCS and World Series, but it does not offer TBS for the ALCS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.