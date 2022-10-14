Phillies vs. Braves Livestream: How to Watch Game 3 of the Division Series Today

The Phillies fired their manager in June after a slow start to the season and were the last team in the National League to qualify for postseason play. After swiping the third and last NL Wild Card spot, they proceeded to sweep the Cardinals in St. Louis in the Wild Card round. They now find themselves two wins away from advancing to the NLCS. After splitting the first two games in Atlanta against the defending champion Braves, the series now shifts to Philadelphia for games 3 and 4. Game 3 starts today at 4:37 p.m. ET (1:37 p.m. PT) on FS1.

Here's how you can watch baseball's postseason, from the Division Series through the World Series, on live TV streaming services.

What's the schedule for the Phillies-Braves series?

The Phillies beat the Cardinals in their Wild Card series to advance to the Division Series against the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and have home field advantage in the five-game Division Series. The winner advances to the National League Championship Series to play the winner of the Padres-Dodgers series.

Here's the schedule for the Phillies-Braves series.

Game 1: Phillies won 7-6

Game 2: Atlanta won 3-0

Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 14 at 4:37 p.m. ET (1:37 p.m. PT) on FS1

Game 4: Braves at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:07 p.m. ET (11:07 p.m. PT) on FS1

Game 5: Phillies at Braves, Sunday, Oct. 16, time TBD on FS1 (if necessary)

Click here for the full postseason schedule.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

The next two rounds of the National League playoffs (the NLDS and NLCS) will be on Fox and FS1, while the American League (the ALDS and ALCS) will be on TBS. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the games on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLDS, NLCS and World Series, but it does not offer TBS for the ALDS and ALCS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.