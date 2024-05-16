PGA Championship 2024: How to Watch and Stream PGA Tour Golf From Anywhere

Brooks Koepka returns to Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky to defend his title against a strong field at the 2024 PGA Championship.

The second major of year sees Koepka line up against 15 past PGA Championship winners including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods as well as world No. 1 and recent Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

Koepka is something of a PGA Championship specialist, after back-to back triumphs in 2018 and 2019 as well as last year's win, and comes into this year's tournament off the back of an impressive victory at last week's LIV event in Singapore.

Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

A view of the Wanamaker trophy on the 18th hole at Valhalla Golf Club on June 7, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Gary Kellner/PGA of America

What is the US TV schedule for the PGA Championship 2024? Linear TV coverage of the PGA Championship in the US is on CBS. That means you'll also be able to livestream the event via Paramount Plus for CBS's coverage. For a more comprehensive viewing experience, streaming service ESPN Plus offers extended PGA Tour Live access, offering marquee groups, featured groups, featured holes and the main action feeds. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday and Friday ESPN Plus: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday ESPN Plus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday ESPN Plus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ESPN Plus: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to watch the the PGA Championship 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the PGA Championship 2024 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is with CBS, who will be showing the tournament's latter stages. That coverage will also be avaialble to watch via streaming service Paramount Plus.

For more comprehensive access, PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place Thursday through to Sunday on ESPN Plus, offering main action feeds, marquee groups, featured groups and featured hole coverage.

CBS is showing the last two rounds of the tournament over the weekend, which in turn means you'll be able to stream that coverage via Paramount Plus.

Livestream the PGA Championship 2024 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Events channels, with further coverage on its Red Button service.

Now Watch the PGA Championship 2024 in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the PGA Championship 2024 on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the PGA Championship 2024 in Australia

The PGA Championship 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for the streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the PGA Championship 2024 in Australia for AU$25 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Stream the PGA Championship 2024 in Canada



Live coverage of all four days of the 2024 PGA Championship will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord-cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

Quick tips for streaming the PGA Championship 2024 using a VPN