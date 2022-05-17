Personal Data of 1.8M Texans Exposed For Years By Texas Department of Insurance

The confidential personal data of 1.8 million Texans was exposed and available to the public for almost three years, according to a state audit report released last week. Information including names, social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of Texans who filed workers' compensation claims with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) was publicly available online from March 2019 until January 2022.

The unauthorized disclosure was due to a glitch in the programming code of the department's web application that manages workers' compensation information, the department said.

TDI became aware of the issue on Jan. 4, took the application offline and fixed the issue, the department said in a public notice released in March. No evidence has been found that would indicate any data was misused.

In addition to reviewing policies, procedures and security efforts, TDI is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services at no charge to affected individuals.

TDI didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for additional comment.

Despite increased awareness of data security issues, incidents like this demonstrate that data leaks and breaches are a problem that doesn't seem to be getting better. Last year saw data breaches set a record high and are already up 14% in the first quarter of this year, compared to last year's levels. Millions of people are affected by major data breaches hitting high-profile companies seemingly every year.