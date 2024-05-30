Perplexity's New 'Page' Feature Writes Fully Sourced Reports and Articles for You

Perplexity, the AI chatbot and conversational search engine, has a feature named Page that automatically writes draft reports with citations, embedded videos and images in seconds, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The tool is easy to use. There's a new button for Page under Library. Once you're there, just create a title for the report you want written, and Perplexity will begin filling it out. You can also gauge it for the type of audience you're writing for, such as a beginner or an expert. Perplexity says the Page function will "parse through billions of pages on the Internet in real time to find the most relevant and up-to-date information." You can also add additional sections just by simply titling subsections. Adding images, videos, paragraphs or bullet-pointed lists works as it would in Microsoft Word or Google Docs.

If you don't like a source, you can delete it, and the sentence tied to it will also erase itself.

New features from Perplexity come as AI companies are trying to evolve and differentiate themselves from the competition. Earlier this month, Google launched AI Overviews. It's a tool within Google Search that automatically summarizes a thing you're searching for, sometimes with hilariously bad results. OpenAI also showed off the ability to converse with its ChatGPT chatbot using videos and images. Microsoft, too, showed off some additional features coming to Copilot and Windows 11, like Recall. It'll screenshot your PC usage so you can backtrack and ask your computer specific questions about things that happened days ago.

As competition heats up, so do valuations. Perplexity is raising lots of startup capital and may have a potential valuation of $3 billion. It pales in comparison to OpenAI, which has a valuation of $80 billion. Both Google and Microsoft hit record stock highs earlier this year as both double down on AI.