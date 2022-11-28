Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $10 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Streaming Deals on Cyber Monday Cyber Monday Video Game Deals
Peacock Premium Is Just $1 a Month for Cyber Monday (Save $48)

A Peacock premium subscription comes with every live game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Spanish, plus Sunday night NFL football games, as well as classics like The Office.

Messi, Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic will play for the World Cup. Peacock will air it in Spanish.
Peacock Premium users will be able to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup live in Spanish.
Peacock

Cyber Monday is here and NBC is offering a sweet deal on a Peacock premium subscription: 12 months for just $12. The service usually costs $5 a month, so this deal saves you $48 a year. That means you can watch all 64 games of the 2022 World Cup live -- in Spanish -- plus Sunday night football games and the entire Peacock library for just a fraction of the yearly cost.  

The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.

While Peacock offers a free tier with a bunch of shows and films, you will need to pony up extra to watch exclusive content. For instance, the service recently added one of the best sci-fi horror films of 2022, Jordan Peele's Nope. You'll also find Premier League matches, Yellowstone, WWE, The Office and movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru behind the paywall.

