Peacock Gets 18 Sunday Morning MLB Games in 2022

All baseball fans are about to learn the joys of morning baseball.

Andrew Blok
Vladito

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has led the Toronto Blue Jays back into playoff contention, where they are fighting with the Yankees and Red Sox for a Wild Card spot.

 Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Peacock will carry an early Major League Baseball game each Sunday, starting on May 8, the streaming service said on Wednesday, just in time for Opening Day. The 18 games will start earlier than is normal: the first six at 11:30 am and the final twelve at noon.

The broadcasts will be produced by NBC Sports and feature pre- and postgame shows. This is not MLB's first foray into streaming outside of its MLB.TV subscriptions. Earlier this year the league and Apple announced 12 weeks of Friday double headers starting on April 8. In previous seasons MLB has aired games on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

