Peacock Adding Live NBC Local Stations for Premium Plus Plan

Peacock subscribers with the $10 Premium Plus plan will soon be able to watch their local NBC stations live, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The channel will be available 24/7 and begin live-streaming on Nov. 30 in 210 NBC affiliate markets.

Viewers will have access to NBC's local news, weather and sports, talks shows like Today and a host of primetime series like Chicago Med and The Voice. That means you'll be able to watch these shows as they air in real time on NBC. Because these are live local stations, you should expect to see commercials.

Currently, you can stream live sports broadcasts for Premier League, WWE and Sunday Night Football on both of Peacock's premium tiers. And both plans -- the $5 Premium and $10 Premium Plus -- offer next day streaming for new episodes of shows like Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU with access to a selection of 50 live channels. But this latest move is a plus for cord-cutters who may miss watching live NBC programming on their local station.

Peacock

"With Peacock's local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life," said Peacock president Kelly Campbell.

Paramount Plus has offered streaming access to CBS local affiliates on its $10 Premium Plus plan since its launch in 2021. Subscribers can watch those stations live 24/7 as well as other CBS channels like CBS News Streaming Network and CBS Sports HQ. And in 2020, Hulu added a live ABC News channel for customers who have standalone basic subscriptions.

Peacock also offers a free tier that grants access to 10,000-plus hours of TV and sports programming, which is a portion of its library. To watch its full catalog of 80,000-plus hours of content, which includes complete seasons of shows, new movies and live sports events, you must upgrade to either Peacock Premium (with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free). Check out our other coverage on what's offered on each Peacock plan and a guide on where to stream live news broadcasts for free.