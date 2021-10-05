PBS coming to DirecTV Stream in 2021

HBO Max

DirecTV Stream revealed Tuesday that it will begin broadcasting local PBS stations later this year, joining competitor YouTube TV.

The two companies that participating PBS member stations will become available over the next few months, and the full launch will be completed in 2022. The livestreams will be accompanied by a PBS video-on-demand library.

DirecTV Stream, which changed its name from AT&T TV last month, is now the second live TV streaming service to add PBS to its local broadcast list after YouTube TV. DirecTV has also added PBS Kids to its lineup.

PBS has more than 330 member stations, though it's unclear how many will participate in the new partnership. PBS didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

