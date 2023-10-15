Panthers vs. Dolphins Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 6 Online Today

Five weeks into the 2023 NFL season and most teams have at least one win. Most, that is, except the Panthers, who at 0-5 remain the league's sole winless team.

Carolina has its work cut out for it on Sunday if it looks to get into the win column in Week 6 as the Panthers head down to Miami to take on the 4-1 Dolphins.

The Panthers and Dolphins kick off in Miami at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS. Here's how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local CBS channel.

The game will be shown on TV in the Carolina and Miami areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Carolina QB Bryce Young passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' defeat to the Detroit Lions last weekend. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Panthers vs. Dolphins game today: When and where?

This Week 6 NFL fixture sees the Dolphins host the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home of the Dolphins.

How to watch the Panthers vs. Dolphins game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

How to watch Panthers vs. Dolphins in the US

This week's Panthers-Dolphins game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local CBS affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming Panthers vs. Dolphins game using a VPN