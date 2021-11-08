Pair of REvil ransomware group associates arrested in Romania

Getty

Two individuals suspected of using REvil ransomware to commit cyber crimes have been arrested in Romania, European law enforcement officials said Monday.

Europol released a statement saying that the pair were taken into custody by Romanian authorities on Nov. 4. They're allegedly responsible for 5,000 ransomware infections, which resulted in half a million euro ($579 million) in ransom payments.

The arrests are in addition to three other suspected affiliates of the notorious Russian-led criminal gang and two suspects connected to GandCrab, an earlier ransomware crime group, arrested earlier this year, Europol said. And all of the arrests came out of operation GoldDust, a joint effort involving 17 countries and a handful of international law enforcement organizations.

Cybercriminals tied to REvil were responsible for a May cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that caused gas shortages in the US. The attackers used encryption software called DarkSide, which was developed by REvil associates. REvil, itself, was also responsible for an attack that shut down international meatpacker JBS in May.