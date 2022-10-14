Padres vs. Dodgers Livestream: How to Watch Game 3 of the Division Series Today

Can anyone beat the Dodgers? The Padres get first crack at trying to answer that question. After winning a mind-boggling 111 games in the regular season and finishing 22 games ahead of the Padres in the NL West, the Dodgers own the best record in baseball and are the favorites to win the World Series. They opened their title chase with a win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS, but the Padres evened the series in Game 2. The series now shifts to San Diego, with Blake Snell taking the mound for the Padres in Game 3 opposite Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers. Game 3 starts today at 5:37 p.m. PT (8:37 p.m. ET) on FS1.

Here's how you can watch baseball's postseason, from the Division Series through the World Series, on live TV streaming services.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Padres-Dodgers series?

The Padres beat the Mets in their Wild Card series to advance to the Division Series against the Dodgers. The Dodgers won the NL West and have home-field advantage in the five-game Division Series and the rest of the postseason. The winner advances to the National League Championship Series to play the winner of the Phillies-Braves series.

Here's the schedule for the Padres-Dodgers series:

Game 1: Dodgers won 5-3

Dodgers won 5-3 Game 2: Padres won 5-3

Padres won 5-3 Game 3: Dodgers at Padres, Friday, Oct. 14 at 5:37 p.m. PT (8:37 p.m. ET) on FS1

Dodgers at Padres, Friday, Oct. 14 at 5:37 p.m. PT (8:37 p.m. ET) on FS1 Game 4: Dodgers at Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6:37 p.m. PT (9:37 p.m. ET) on FS1

Dodgers at Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6:37 p.m. PT (9:37 p.m. ET) on FS1 Game 5: Padres at Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 16, time TBD on FS1 (if necessary)

The next two rounds of the National League playoffs (the NLDS and NLCS) will be on Fox and FS1, while the American League (the ALDS and ALCS) will be on TBS. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

Click here for the full postseason schedule.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the games on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS for future rounds. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLDS, NLCS and World Series, but it does not offer TBS for the ALDS and ALCS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.