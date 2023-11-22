Packers vs. Lions Livestream: How to Watch NFL On Thanksgiving Day Online

The Packers needed a late score to knock off the Chargers in Week 11 to improve to 4-6 on the year.

On Thanksgiving, they once again head to Detroit to take on the rival Lions, who are now 8-2 after a late rally of their own to beat the Bears.

Detroit not only sits alone atop the NFC North, but this is the Lions' best start since 1962.

Kickoff for Thursday's showdown is called for 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on Fox. Here is how you can watch it live.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thanksgiving football on live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Jordan Love registered two passing touchdowns in the Packers' Week 11 defeat to the Chargers. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Packers vs. Lions: When and where?



For Week 12 of the NFL season, the Lions host the Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23). The game is set to take place at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit, home of the Lions.

How to watch, livestream Packers vs. Lions

Fox will be carrying this match nationwide, so in addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch your local Fox station for free -- you can also stream the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Sling TV Blue: $45 (in some markets $40) Carries select Fox affiliates Sling TV's Blue plan includes NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, though it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month. Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on, which has RedZone, is an extra $15 a month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.