Packers vs. Lions Livestream: How to Watch NFL On Thanksgiving Day Online

In-form Detroit go head-to-head with struggling Green Bay at Ford Field.

Eli Blumenthal Senior Editor
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming,
See full bio
Matt Elliott Senior Editor
Matt Elliott is a senior editor at CNET with a focus on laptops and streaming services. Matt has more than 20 years of experience testing and reviewing laptops. He has worked for CNET in New York and San Francisco and now lives in New Hampshire. When he's not writing about laptops, Matt likes to play and watch sports. He loves to play tennis and hates the number of streaming services he has to subscribe to in order to watch the various sports he wants to watch.
Expertise Laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, streaming devices, streaming platforms
See full bio
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
YouTube TV logo on a phone
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Fubo logo
The Packers needed a late score to knock off the Chargers in Week 11 to improve to 4-6 on the year. 

On Thanksgiving, they once again head to Detroit to take on the rival Lions, who are now 8-2 after a late rally of their own to beat the Bears. 

Detroit not only sits alone atop the NFC North, but this is the Lions' best start since 1962

Kickoff for Thursday's showdown is called for 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on Fox. Here is how you can watch it live. 

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thanksgiving football on live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looking to his left.

Jordan Love registered two passing touchdowns in the Packers' Week 11 defeat to the Chargers.

 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Packers vs. Lions: When and where?

For Week 12 of the NFL season, the Lions host the Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23). The game is set to take place at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit, home of the Lions.

How to watch, livestream Packers vs. Lions

Fox will be carrying this match nationwide, so in addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch your local Fox station for free -- you can also stream the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue. 

Sling TV's Blue plan includes NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, though it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month.

Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on, which has RedZone, is an extra $15 a month. 

One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. 

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month on October 12) and includes Fox in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes Fox in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.