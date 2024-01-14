Packers vs. Cowboys Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

The Green Bay Packers snuck into the playoffs as the NFC's last Wild Card team with a 9-8 record. The Pack now heads to Dallas to take on the 12-5 Cowboys, who overtook the Eagles in the final weeks of the season to win the NFC East.

It will be the first playoff start for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who overcame some struggles early in his first full season as a starter to lead the team to a 6-2 finish and into the playoffs.

They will face a tough Dallas defense led by All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and an explosive offense behind the duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb.

The Packers and Cowboys kick off Sunday's second Wild Card playoff game at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here's how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Jordan Love has thrown 18 touchdown passes and suffered just one interception in his last eight games for the Packers. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Packers vs. Cowboys game today: When and where?

This Wild Card matchup sees the Cowboys host the Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Cowboys.

How to watch Packers vs. Cowboys in the US

Sunday's Packers-Cowboys game is on Fox nationally. The good news for football fans is that Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Sling TV Blue: $45 (in some markets $40) Carries Fox in New York (WNYW) Sling TV's Blue plan includes NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, though it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month. Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on, which has RedZone, is an extra $15 a month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. See at Sling TV

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Sling, but they also carry a full complement of live channels, including football broadcasting channels like CBS and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for Fox. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.