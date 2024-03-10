Oscars 2024: Watch the 96th Academy Awards Without Cable

Sunday's Oscars ceremony will bring out people passionate about the films of 2023, whether they're big fans of Barbie, can't stop thinking about Anatomy of a Fall, or insist that movies don't get any better than Oppenheimer.

Hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will honor flicks like Christopher Nolan's film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, which collected the most nominations out of the bunch -- 13. The next most-nominated film is Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy Poor Things, with 11 nods, followed by Martin Scorsese's epic drama Killers of the Flower Moon, with 10.

The 96th Academy Awards will feature musical performances for each of the five nominees for best original song, including the Ryan Gosling-sung power ballad I'm Just Ken. In other Barbie-related news, there's a nearly-five-minute-long Oscars promo you can watch right now that features Kimmel and members of the Barbie cast.

Stay tuned for how to watch the Oscars, whether or not you have cable. If you want to watch and stream the nominated flicks, here's a roundup for that.

How to watch the Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

Hulu Hulu Carries the Oscars the next day Don't mind waiting until the day after the ceremony to watch the Oscars? The show will stream on-demand on Hulu beginning Monday, March 11. Hulu plans start at $8 a month for the ad-supported version, and you can get Hulu without ads for $18 a month. You could also choose to pay for a year of ad-based Hulu for $80, $16 less than if you were to pay month-by-month. If you're interested in Disney Plus, ESPN Plus or both in addition to Hulu, you can also opt for a Disney bundle. See at Hulu

Sarah Tew/CNET Watch the Oscars Here YouTube TV Carries ABC Want to watch the Oscars live without cable? You can turn to a streaming service like YouTube TV. The live TV streamer costs $73 a month and stands out for its number of channels and ease of use. There's also a three-week free trial for new subscribers. Read our YouTube TV review. See at YouTube TV

Sarah Tew/CNET Hulu Plus Live TV Carries ABC You can also watch the Oscars live with a Hulu Plus Live TV subscription. Hulu's regular plans will have the award show the day after it airs, but if you want to tune in as the winners are revealed, you'll need to opt for a plan with live TV. For $77 a month, you can get access to live channels and on-demand content from the ad-supported versions of Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. One drawback: There's no free trial. See at Hulu

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream Carries ABC DirecTV Stream can also deliver the Oscars live. The streamer starts at $80 a month and new subscribers can access a five-day free trial. DirecTV is not only our favorite live TV service for sports content, but also has the cable-like ability to flip channels by using the left and right cursor. Read our DirecTV Stream review. See at DirecTV Stream