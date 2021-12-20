Order your favorite TikTok recipes from TikTok Kitchens, starting in March

James Martin/CNET

Who had TikTok delivery on their 2021 bingo card? If you did, congratulations and please let me in on your fortune-telling secrets. On Friday, Virtual Dining Concepts announced it was partnering with the social video app to launch hundreds of delivery-only locations in 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Though it may seem like a strange pairing, menu and restaurant-development company Virtual Dining Concepts has experience merging the worlds of restaurants and video platforms. The company partnered with YouTuber MrBeast to create MrBeast Burger, the same kind of delivery-only service it's planning with TikTok.

The "locations" won't be brick-and-mortar TikTok-branded restaurants. Rather, existing restaurants can partner with VDC, using existing restaurant equipment to create the dishes offered by TikTok Kitchen. Those meals then get delivered through one of the major food delivery companies like DoorDash or GrubHub.

When CNET reached out to TikTok for comment, a spokesperson said the company would have more details to announce closer to the spring launch.

For those of us who aren't culinarily inclined, the service is a way to check out famous dishes from the app without risking a kitchen fire. VDC expects to have 300 TikTok Kitchens open in March, with 1,000 locations planned by the end of 2022.