OpenAI Brings ChatGPT and Dall-E Together for Next-Gen Image Creation

The new version of OpenAI's Dall-E will be available to select customers in the coming months.

A smartphone with OpenAI on the screen
OpenAI on Wednesday unveiled Dall-E 3, the next version of its text-to-image artificial intelligence tool. Dall-E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October. 

OpenAI said the tool will be integrated into its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, and you'll be able to create and adjust generated images with the help of ChatGPT.

"When prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for Dall-E 3 that bring your idea to life," OpenAI said. "If you like a particular image, but it's not quite right, you can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words."

OpenAI also listed some safeguards that will be put in place on Dall-E 3. Some of those safeguards include declining requests for art that depicts a public figure and limiting the tool's ability to create violent, adult or hateful content.

Creators can also opt out of having their images used to train future generative AI tools.

While Dall-E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus (its $20-per-month subscription service) and enterprise customers next month, everyone else can use Dall-E 2 now for free. However, if you use Dall-E 2, ChatGPT won't be able to assist you with your prompts.

