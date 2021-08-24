OnlyFans founder blames banks for porn ban, report says

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

After facing criticism in the past week over the app's recent ban on pornography, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely pointed the finger at banks in a Tuesday interview with the Financial Times. Stokely singled out Bank of New York Mellon, accusing the institute of "unfair" treatment and saying it "flagged and rejected" wires linked to the website.

"The change in policy, we had no choice - the short answer is banks," Stokely told the outlet.

The ban came just days after OnlyFans kicked off its promotional push for its nude-less app. The site has been gearing up to capture a market beyond its established base of pornography seekers, and to position itself as another online gig-economy platform for content creators, akin to Patreon.