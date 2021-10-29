While Mark Zuckerberg's decision to rebrand Facebook to Meta took up much of the big tech headlines, there was less coverage of consulting Oculus CTO John Carmack's off-the-cuff comments at the Connect augmented reality and virtual reality conference held on Thursday.

The straightforward comments from Carmack, who served as Oculus CTO for about six years before stepping down to a consulting CTO position, seemed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the social networking giant. Carmack spoke for more than two hours in a candid and wide-ranging chat that covered topics from Oculus Quest headsets to his skeptical views on Facebook's metaverse efforts. A famed video game designer, Carmack is well known for his graphics wizardry in the pioneering Doom series, which inspired popular first-person shooter games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Here are some of the main things Carmack spoke about in his signature, off-the-cuff style that might have Facebook's PR executives working overtime for the next few days.

Facebook/Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram

Doubtful about Facebook's metaverse plan

Interestingly, Carmack overtly deviated from Facebook's official stance about its metaverse development efforts, saying he "actively argues against every single metaverse effort" that Facebook has tried to spin up internally. Carmack went on to explain that he cares deeply about the metaverse and its potential, but that setting out to build the metaverse is not actually the best way to wind up with the metaverse. Instead, his biggest advice, he said, is to focus on product to tap into it, rather than technology architecture and initiatives.

"My worry is that we could spend years, and thousands of people possibly, and wind up to with things that didn't contribute all that much to the way people are using devices and hardware today," Carmack explained.

New headsets are coming: Will the Oculus 2 still be the centerpiece of Facebook's VR and AR ambitions?

Although Facebook has parted ways with the brand name Oculus, the company seems to be going full steam ahead with their headset division as the company propels itself further into AR and VR. Carmack revealed the company has "multiple headsets" in the pipeline that will be styled in a way that is metaverse oriented, but made no attempt to hide his disapproval of Facebook's approach, saying "I really don't like that, and I keep pushing back whenever I hear that." Carmack worries the new headsets will be an expensive endeavor that is not necessary or central to the metaverse experience. Instead, he believes all of this will work "just fine" on Facebook's well-received Oculus Quest 2, which CNET Editor-at-Large Scott Stein called a "technological marvel" that is better, faster, and cheaper than its predecessor, the original Oculus.