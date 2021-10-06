Now you can reserve an Uber up to 30 days before your flight

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber is rolling out new features for travelers, just in time for the holiday season rush. The new features aim to reduce wait times at airports and make the travel process smoother.

Arguably the biggest new feature is Uber Reserve coming to airports, allowing anyone traveling by plane to schedule a ride up to 30 days in advance. Uber will also track your flight information for you, adjusting your pickup if your flight comes in earlier or later than scheduled. Uber says that drivers will wait for you curbside up to an hour after your flight lands without additional charge. The feature is now available at 20 US airports.

The company also said machine learning is helping it match rides to users at more than 15 airports, cutting down on wait times after you land. It's also introducing Ready When You Are, which allows you to delay your pickup by 10 or 20 minutes, in case you need to grab your baggage or some food. This feature is currently only available in six airports, with plans to expand in 2022.

Speaking of food, Uber Eats will also allow you to order food for pickup "at select Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, Wolfgang Puck, and Eddie George's Grill 27 at three airports in the US and Canada," allowing them to cut down on crowd time.