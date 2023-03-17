Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

This is a match with huge implications for both ends of the table, as struggling Nottingham Forest host a stuttering Newcastle United, battling to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

The hosts are on a run of nine games unbeaten at the City Ground, but their wretched away record means they've become overly reliant on their home form, placing added pressure on them to get a result here against a strong Newcastle side.

The Magpies are currently fifth in the English Premier League, with two games in hand over Tottenham in fourth, but have just one victory in their last five Premier League matches. Boss Eddie Howe is likely to view this match as a massive opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United: When and where?



Nottingham Forest host Newcastle at the City Ground on Friday, March 17. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United game in the US

Sunday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.



Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

Livestream the Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now.

Livestream the Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

