NordVPN vs. Surfshark: VPN speed, security and price compared

Surfshark might be newer to the VPN scene than its more well-known rivals, but its feature-rich applications and unlimited simultaneous connections make it a tempting offer for VPN users. As Surfshark races to lead the VPN pack, should industry titan NordVPN be worried?

Both VPN providers are excellent choices, but the best way to pick the right one for you is to do a VPN comparison and slice up their speed and price. Here's how Surfshark stacks up in 2021 against one of the biggest VPN brands out there.

Surfshark Although Surfshark is newer to the VPN scene than its big-name peers, it's faster than a VPN of its size should be, has stronger security than you'd expect, a suite of impressive features, and cutthroat prices to go with its unlimited simultaneous connection allowance. During our testing, Surfshark gave our most highly recommended VPNs a run for their money on speed, security and cost. You want to watch Netflix from any country? Surfshark's watertight DNS features make that possible. You want to torrent quickly and privately? Surfshark routes you to its own P2P-configured servers out of the US. You want to block fingerprinting trackers, use a private search engine and camouflage your traffic so it looks completely normal with the assurance of a kill switch? Surfshark's CleanWeb ad-blocker, Blindsearch search engine and on-board obfuscation covers you. Read more: How we evaluate and review VPNs With more than 3,200 servers in 65 countries, we lost less than 17% of average internet speeds during our most recent speed tests. That's faster than the 27% speed loss we saw in previous tests, and pushes it ahead of both NordVPN and ExpressVPN to be the current front-runner in our speed comparisons. Surfshark is currently living up to its name with an aggressive pricing scheme. Right now, the VPN provider is offering an 81% discount, bringing costs down to $2.49 a month for a two-year plan ($60, billed every two years). That offer stands up easily to NordVPN's two-year plan at $3.67 a month ($99, billed every two years), and offers unlimited simultaneous connections compared to Nord's six-device limit. The Surfshark VPN is also available for Linux, Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Read more: Surfshark VPN review: Competitive pricing and blazing speeds from this VPN service

