NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022: How to Watch Game 5 of Lightning vs. Avalanche

The Cup will be in Denver this Friday. It takes 16 wins to sip from Lord Stanley's cup and the Colorado Avalanche are just one away from hoisting one of the most iconic trophies in sports. They were preseason favorites and made the playoffs look easy, sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in four games in the Western Conference finals. Nazem Kadri scored in overtime of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, giving the Avalanche a commanding 3-1 series lead and the opportunity to clinch their first Cup since 2001.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are in the midst of creating a modern-day hockey dynasty. They're looking to become the first team to win three consecutive championships since the New York Islanders won four straight in the early 1980s. They're in the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row, but will now have to come back from a 3-1 series deficit if they want to keep their three-peat hopes alive.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche will air Friday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). All Stanley Cup Final games will appear live on ABC and ESPN Plus.

While you can use an antenna, thanks to live TV streaming services cord-cutters can stream all the action with no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

NHL Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 Stanley Cup Final schedule? Here's the schedule for the rest of the Stanley Cup Final, including the series status. See NHL.com for the full schedule. Friday, June 24 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 5, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN Plus (Avalanche lead 3-1) Sunday, June 26 Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 6, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN Plus (if necessary) Tuesday, June 28 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 7, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN Plus (if necessary)

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NHL playoffs aired on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. The Stanley Cup Final is airing on ABC and ESPN Plus in the US and on Sportsnet in Canada.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials: For ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select Manage TV provider. You will need to be a subscriber of ESPN Plus or have a TV package that includes ABC to be able to watch the Stanley Cup Final games using the app.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

ESPN Plus is the home of hockey's out-of-market coverage and will air all Stanley Cup Final games simultaneously with ABC. While the $7 a month, $70 per year service is best suited for die-hard fans of the sports it covers well -- mainly hockey, soccer and UFC -- more casual fans might find themselves with an ESPN Plus subscription anyway through the Disney bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney Plus for $14 total. Getting the bundle saves $7 a month over the cost of each individual service, so in essence, you get ESPN Plus for free.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers ABC.

While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ABC.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ABC.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and also includes ABC.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.