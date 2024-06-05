NHL Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Oilers vs. Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final
The final round of the playoffs starts Saturday in Florida, and you don't need cable to watch.
The Stanley Cup Final is set. The Florida Panthers are back in the final round of the NHL Playoffs for the second consecutive year after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last year. It's the third Cup Final appearance in franchise history for the Panthers, who are still seeking to hoist their first Stanley Cup. The Edmonton Oilers haven't reached this stage since 2006 and haven't won the Cup since 1990.
It's the first playoff meeting between Florida and Edmonton. The teams played twice during the regular season, with the Panthers winning both.
Playing in his ninth season and first Stanley Cup Final, Oilers captain Connor McDavid is the playoffs leader with 31 points, scoring five goals and assisting on 26 others. Leon Draisaitl is second in points with 28 (10 goals, 18 assists), and McDavid linemate Zach Hyman leads the team with 10 playoff goals.
For the Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk leads with 19 playoff points (five goals, 14 assists) followed by captain Aleksander Barkov (six goals, 11 assists) and linemate Carter Verhaeghe (eight goals, nine assists) with 17 points each.
Game 1 is set for Saturday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and you can watch on either ABC or ESPN Plus.
Here's everything you need to know to watch every game of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, with or without cable.
How to watch the Stanley Cup Final
The Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN Plus. Each of the major live TV streaming services carry ABC, but local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.
What is the Stanley Cup Final schedule?
The series opens in Florida for the first two games before heading north to Edmonton for games 3 and 4. Florida has the home ice advantage and will host game 5 and, if needed, the deciding game 7. Each game will air on ABC and livestream on ESPN Plus starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
Saturday, June 8
- Game 1: Oilers at Panthers
Monday, June 10
- Game 2: Oilers at Panthers
Thursday, June 13
- Game 3: Panthers at Oilers
Saturday, June 15
- Game 4: Panthers at Oilers
Tuesday, June 18
- Game 5*: Oilers at Panthers
Friday, June 21
- Game 6*: Panthers at Oilers
Monday, June 24
- Game 7*: Oilers at Panthers
*If necessary
ESPN Plus will livestream each game of the Stanley Cup Final. The standalone service costs $11 a month or $110 a year. It's also included as part of the $15-a-month Disney bundle, as well as in the Hulu Plus Live TV package.
Read our ESPN Plus review.
Sling TV's $40-per-month Blue plan includes ABC, but you'll need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to confirm which local networks are available in your area.
Hulu with Live TV costs $77 per month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to confirm which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month plan includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to confirm that ABC is available where you live.
Fubo's basic $80-a-month Pro package includes ABC, but Fubo charges an RSN fee (either $12 a month if you get one RSN or $15 a month if you have two or more in your area) that raises the monthly charge to $92 or $95. Click here to see which local channels you get.
All of the live TV streaming services above allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.