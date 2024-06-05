NHL Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Oilers vs. Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is set. The Florida Panthers are back in the final round of the NHL Playoffs for the second consecutive year after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last year. It's the third Cup Final appearance in franchise history for the Panthers, who are still seeking to hoist their first Stanley Cup. The Edmonton Oilers haven't reached this stage since 2006 and haven't won the Cup since 1990.

It's the first playoff meeting between Florida and Edmonton. The teams played twice during the regular season, with the Panthers winning both.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final that starts on Saturday night. Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Playing in his ninth season and first Stanley Cup Final, Oilers captain Connor McDavid is the playoffs leader with 31 points, scoring five goals and assisting on 26 others. Leon Draisaitl is second in points with 28 (10 goals, 18 assists), and McDavid linemate Zach Hyman leads the team with 10 playoff goals.

For the Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk leads with 19 playoff points (five goals, 14 assists) followed by captain Aleksander Barkov (six goals, 11 assists) and linemate Carter Verhaeghe (eight goals, nine assists) with 17 points each.

Game 1 is set for Saturday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and you can watch on either ABC or ESPN Plus.

Here's everything you need to know to watch every game of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, with or without cable.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN Plus. Each of the major live TV streaming services carry ABC, but local networks are not available in every market, so be sure to check the links below to make sure the service you want carries ABC in your area.

Matthew Tkachuk has helped lead the Florida Panthers to a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

What is the Stanley Cup Final schedule?

The series opens in Florida for the first two games before heading north to Edmonton for games 3 and 4. Florida has the home ice advantage and will host game 5 and, if needed, the deciding game 7. Each game will air on ABC and livestream on ESPN Plus starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers

Monday, June 10

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers

Thursday, June 13

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers

Saturday, June 15

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers

Tuesday, June 18

Game 5*: Oilers at Panthers

Friday, June 21

Game 6*: Panthers at Oilers

Monday, June 24

Game 7*: Oilers at Panthers

*If necessary

