NHL Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 Tonight on ESPN

The NHL playoffs are rolling along and three of the four conference finals teams are set. In the Eastern Conference, we will have the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, while the Western Conference will have the Dallas Stars play the winner of tonight's Game 7 between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

After the first five games were decided by one goal, the Oilers dominated en route to a 5-1 victory on Saturday at home to force tonight's decisive contest in Vancouver. With the Panthers and Rangers set to begin their best-of-seven matchup on Wednesday, the winner of this game will take on the Stars starting on Thursday.

Puck drop for Game 7 is called for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ESPN. Later this week the Eastern Conference Finals will air on ESPN and ABC, while the Western Conference Finals will air on TNT.

Here's everything you need to know to watch tonight's game and the rest of the NHL playoffs, with or without cable.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will need to win tonight against the Vancouver Canucks to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive. Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

How to watch the NHL playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs are shown on ABC, ESPN and TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo, which lacks TNT) offer the five channels needed to watch every NHL playoff game. You can also stream the TNT games with Max and the ESPN/ABC conference final games with ESPN Plus.

The Stanley Cup Finals will air on ABC.

What is the NHL playoff schedule?

Here's the schedule for tonight and through the rest of the week (all times ET):

Monday, May 20

Game 7: Oilers vs. Canucks, 9 p.m. on ESPN (Series tied 3-3)

Wednesday, May 22

Game 1: Panthers vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, May 23

Game 1: Winner of Oilers/Canucks vs. Stars, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Friday, May 24

Game 2: Panthers vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN



Saturday, May 25

Game 2: Winner of Oilers/Canucks vs. Stars, 8 p.m. on TNT

Sunday, May 26

Game 3: Rangers vs. Panthers, 3 p.m. on ABC

Monday, May 27

Game 3: Stars vs. Winner of Oilers/Canucks, TBD on TNT

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.