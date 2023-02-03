NHL All-Star Weekend 2023: How to Watch the Skills Competition and the Game

The NHL All-Star weekend is back, showcasing the best 44 players in the league over the course of the two-day event. The 2023 edition will take place in Sunrise, Florida -- home of the Florida Panthers -- and will include a skills competition tonight and a tournament of 3-on-3 games on Saturday.

Stars like Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins will vie for individual prizes in the skills competition, while working together as teammates for the Metropolitan division in the All-Star Game tournament. Toronto Maple Leafs star Austin Mathews will lead the Atlantic Division, while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will roam the blue line for the Central. Edmonton Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lend their talents to the Pacific Division team.

The NHL All-Star Skills competition takes place tonight, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus. The All-Star Game tournament will appear live on ABC and ESPN Plus on Saturday, Feb 4, at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

While you can use an antenna to get ABC, thanks to live TV streaming services cord-cutters can stream all the action with no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2023 NHL All-Star weekend.

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHL All-Star Weekend FAQ

What is the 2023 All-Star Weekend Schedule? Here's the schedule for the entire All-Star weekend: Friday, Feb. 3 All-Star skills competition, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus Saturday, Feb. 4 All-Star Game tournament, 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN Plus

What does the skills competition look like? All-Star players will compete in a series of events testing their individual skills. These include a breakaway challenge, where a single skater tries to score on a goalie; a hardest shot competition; fastest skater; and a shooting accuracy challenge. This year, there will be three new challenges, two of which will be held outdoors. The Tendy Tandem will happen inside and will see goaltending pairs showcase their shooting skills. Next, the Pitch 'n Puck will be played outside and is a combination of golf and hockey. Players will compete on a par-4 hole located on a green. Finally, Splash Shot will see players on a beach taking shots at their rivals in a splash tank, hoping to dunk their compatriots with accurate shots.

What is the All-Star Game Tournament? The All-Star Game tournament pits teams made up of the four divisions in the NHL -- Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific -- against each other in 20-minute 3-on-3 games. Every game is an elimination game, as there are only two semifinals and one final, for a total of three games over the course of one day. The winning team claims the $1 million prize.

What channels will broadcast the All-Star weekend? The All Star weekend will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Plus. The skills competition will be on ESPN and ESPN Plus, while the tournament of games will be on ABC and ESPN Plus.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials: For both the skills competition and the tournament, you can use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select Manage TV provider. You will need to be a subscriber of ESPN Plus or have a TV package that includes ABC to be able to watch via the app.

How to watch, livestream the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

ESPN Plus is the home of hockey's out-of-market coverage and will air the entire NHL All-Star weekend simultaneously with ESPN and ABC. While the $10 a month, $100 per year service is best suited for die-hard fans of the sports it covers well -- mainly hockey, soccer and UFC -- more casual fans might find themselves with an ESPN Plus subscription anyway through the Disney bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney Plus and starts at $13 for the version with ads.

While Sling Orange comes with ESPN, it lacks access to ABC. However, you can watch games on ABC using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers ABC and ESPN.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ABC and ESPN.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $75-a-month Plus package includes ABC and ESPN.

FuboTV costs $75 a month and also includes ABC and ESPN.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.