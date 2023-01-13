Touchscreen MacBooks Avoid Buying Galaxy S22 Now Thermostat Setting 'The Last of Us' Review: Stunning 'Kaleidoscope' Guide Extra Tax Refunds From 2020 Temple of Poseidon CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Services & Software

NFL Wild Card: How to Watch, Stream Ravens vs. Bengals on Sunday Without Cable

The AFC North foes meet in Cincinnati for a Wild Card showdown on NBC.

Matt Elliott headshot
Eli Blumenthal headshot
Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
2 min read
Show More (1 item)

The Cincinnati Bengals' quest to return to the Super Bowl begins on Sunday when they host the rival Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals enter the postseason as the AFC's third seed, while the banged-up Ravens arrive as No. 6. Kickoff on Sunday is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on NBC and Peacock.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 

 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Ravens-Bengals game on NBC with a live TV service, or on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The good news for football fans is that NBC is available on each of the five major streaming services. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Peacock

Carries NBC games for $5 a month

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the NBC broadcasts of NFL playoff games, which includes Chargers-Jaguars on Saturday night and Ravens-Bengals on Sunday night. Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock

Sling TV

Carries NBC for $40

Sling's $40-a-month Blue package carries NBC but only in a handful of areas.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries NBC for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC for $70

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC for $70

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries NBC for $75

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

More streaming advice