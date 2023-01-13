Lisa Marie Presley Dies Time for Touchscreen MacBooks Avoid Buying Galaxy S22 Now Tim Cook Pay Cut? Extra Tax Refunds From 2020 'Games of Thrones' NFTs Temple of Poseidon CNET Shopping
NFL Wild Card Game: How to Watch, Stream Giants vs. Vikings on Sunday Without Cable

The Giants are heading back to Minnesota to battle the Vikings in the NFC's second Wild Card game.

Matt Elliott headshot
Eli Blumenthal headshot
Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
2 min read

The Giants and Vikings played a thriller in Minnesota in Week 16, which Minnesota won 27-24. On Sunday the two teams will meet again at US Bank Stadium with the stakes raised even higher, as the Vikings host the Giants in an NFC Wild Card showdown at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings runs upfield

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants on Sunday. 

 David Berding/Getty Images

How to watch Giants vs. Vikings without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Giants-Vikings game on Fox with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that Fox is available on each of the five major streaming services. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV

Carries Fox for $40

Sling's $40-a-month Blue package carries Fox -- but only in a handful of areas.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries Fox for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox for $70

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox for $70

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries Fox for $75

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

