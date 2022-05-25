NFL Reportedly Launching Its Own Streaming Service in July

The NFL will launch its own stream service for phones and tablets in July, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

NFL Plus is the reported name of the new service, and it will carry games available on the subscriber's local TV stations but not the out-of-market games that are available on DirecTV's Sunday Ticket.

The NFL streaming service will reportedly cost $5 a month and include content such as podcasts, radio and other team-created content. NFL Plus would be limited to mobile and tablet users.

These local games were previously provided to laptops and tablets by Yahoo and to mobile phones through different carriers. Those deals have now expired, which is the likely reason behind the creation of the NFL Plus.

The NFL didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.