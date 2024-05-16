NFL Releases Complete 2024 Regular Season Schedule

Football fans can start planning their Sundays this fall. And Monday and Thursday nights. Along with a couple Saturdays in December. The NFL has released the complete 2024 schedule for its 18-week, 272-game regular season. Here are the highlights of the 2024 NFL season that starts in early September.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the opening game to kick off the 2024 season on Thursday night, Sept. 5. The Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC championship game.

Before we get to the first Sunday of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play on Friday night, Sept. 6, in Brazil. It will be the first NFL game played in South America.

In another first, the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in last month's draft. If the rookie quarterback wins the starting job out of training camp, his first game will be at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady will begin his TV career this fall in Cleveland on the season's first Sunday. He'll call the Browns' week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Fox starting at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Monday Night Football 2024 schedule

The New York Jets again will play in the first Monday Night Football game of the year. As any Jets fan can tell you, quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon in his first game as a Jet just four plays into last season's opening Monday night game in front of the home fans. This season, the Jets will start the season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Sept. 9.

You can see the full Monday Night Football schedule here.

Sunday Night Football 2024 schedule

The first Sunday Night Football game will be a rematch of last season's Wild Card game in which Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions past his old team in the Los Angeles Rams.

You can see the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Thursday Night Football 2024 schedule

The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video will be a week 2 AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in Miami on Thursday, Sept. 12. (The Chiefs-Ravens game on the opening Thursday is technically part of NBC's Sunday night package.)

You can see the full Thursday Night Football schedule here.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday games

Here's your 2024 Turkey Day lineup:

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET

And a day later, on Black Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Christmas Day games

The NFL will hold a pair of games on Christmas this season that will stream on Netflix:

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

That's right, you'll need to add Netflix to the growing list of TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the NFL this season.