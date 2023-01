NFL Divisional Round: How to Watch, Stream Bengals vs. Bills Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet again. After the Bills held off their AFC East rival Dolphins in Sunday's early game, and the Bengals outlasted their AFC North adversary Ravens on Sunday night, the two teams meet up again on Sunday in what is sure to be an exciting contest.

The teams last met up in Cincinnati in Week 17 on Monday Night Football, but that game was called off following Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's scary injury early on in that contest. Hamlin has since been released from the hospital and has returned to his home, tweeting this past Sunday that he was rooting for his team from afar while he continues his recovery.

Kickoff for Sunday's Bengals-Bills game is set for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Bengals-Bills game on CBS with a live TV service or on CBS' Paramount Plus streaming service. Unfortunately for football fans, not every service carries every local network, in particular CBS. Sling TV, for example, doesn't offer the network at all, and you'll want to double-check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Paramount Plus has two main options: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). Both offer live NFL games, though the cheaper Essential option lacks live CBS feeds, ad-free content for on-demand streaming or the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Since either option works for the NFL games, if all you want is football, the cheaper Essential option would be the way to go. Read our Paramount Plus review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.