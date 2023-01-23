NFL Championship Sunday: How to Watch, Stream Bengals vs. Chiefs on Sunday Without Cable

The Bengals and the Chiefs are once again butting heads in the AFC Championship. After the Chiefs took down the Jaguars on Saturday, despite an injury to star Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals beat the Bills on Sunday we will have a rematch of last year's AFC Championship this weekend.

Once again taking place in Kansas City, the Chiefs will be looking to avenge last season's overtime loss while the Bengals will aim to take a page out of Kansas City's recent history and repeat as AFC champions. The winner heads to Arizona for Super Bowl 57.

Kickoff for Sunday's Bengals-Chiefs game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Bengals-Chiefs game on CBS with a live TV service or on CBS' Paramount Plus streaming service. Unfortunately for football fans, not every service carries every local network, particularly CBS. Sling TV, for example, doesn't offer the network at all, and you'll want to double-check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV. An antenna also should get you Fox, which is the home of this year's Super Bowl.

Paramount Plus has two main options: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). Both offer live NFL games, though the cheaper Essential option lacks live CBS feeds, ad-free content for on-demand streaming or the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Since either option works for the NFL games, if all you want is football, the cheaper Essential option would be the way to go. Read our Paramount Plus review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.