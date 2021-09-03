New on Apple Arcade: Layton's Mystery Journey, Masterchef: Let's Cook, and Zen Pinball Party now available

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple Arcade now includes 211 games in its catalog. Apple's $5 per month gaming subscription service has its second anniversary on Sept. 19. Since launch, the service has built up a catalog of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already in the App Store won't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade -- any add-ons come unlocked.

The service includes titles like Fantasian, NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Angry Birds: Reloaded, Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City and more. And there's more games on the way, as Apple Arcade releases new titles almost every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Here's what to know about this week's new releases, Masterchef: Let's Cook, Layton's Mystery Journey, and Zen Pinball Party.

MasterChef: Let's Cook!

Developer: Tilting Point

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Masterchef: Let's Cook is a fun take on the hit cooking competition show. The game kicks off with the audition process -- you must prepare a dish for the judges in order to enter the competition.

The goal of each level is to earn more stars than your competitors. The game is tactical in nature, so you'll use touch-and-drag to get out ingredients, slice them up, open the oven, cook the dish, and more. The first dish you'll make after the audition is Royal Sushi Rolls. Slice, dice and plate the sushi to perfection. The animated judges are no less critical than the ones on TV.

Don't worry, though. Gordon Ramsay won't be calling you an idiot sandwich if you mess up in this game.

Layton's Mystery Journey

Developer: Level 5

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Head to the heart of London with Katrielle Layton to unravel the mystery of her father's disappearance and perhaps a greater conspiracy. Explore famous London landmarks like the House of Parliament and Tower Bridge along the way.

The game -- a bit like Sherlock Holmes meets Studio Ghibli -- kicks off on Katrielle's first day of being a detective. She's barely opened shop when a talking dog arrives and asks for her help. Shortly after, Scotland Yard asks for your assistance when one of Big Ben's clock hands goes missing. Visit the crime scene, investigate with your magnifying glass, interview witnesses and suspects, collect clues and solve the case. The puzzles in the game start off simple, and you can use coins to get clues if you get stuck. The more difficult a puzzle is, the higher its coin value. The more coins you earn, means end-game bonuses to help you solve your case.

Layton's Mystery Journey has a fun narrative with challenging brainteasers. Fans of Jenny LeClue or Tangle Tower might enjoy this game.

Zen Pinball Party

Developers: Kiterestu

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Zen Pinball party takes classic pinball gameplay, fun cutscene animations and easy-to-master controls to create an addicting experience. And losing the ball doesn't mean game over -- you get three tries before the game resets.

Zen Pinball's table takes the iconic game to new heights with goals to aim your ball for spots on the table like the Ticket Stand. Shoot your ball into the Ticket stand and activate one of the table's toys -- Vertigo, Sky Eye, Balloon Flower or Icarus V. Different toys and combinations mean more points. You can check out the Table Guide to explore over 15 ways to earn extra points and show off what the table can do.

You can also play fun table themes from Hasbro, as well as Dreamworks Animation movies like Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and more. Fans of the old Space Cadet pinball game on Windows might enjoy this.